3 Houston Texans to watch in first preseason game
By Brett Hawn
Kenyon Green
Moving over to the offensive line, guard Kenyon Green is a player in desperate need of a second-year resurgence. The 22-year-old struggled mightily in his rookie campaign.
According to PFF, Green finished with an overall grade of 37.7, committing 12 penalties and allowing four sacks in 823 offensive snaps. Those numbers weren’t only rookie hurdles, they were some of the worst metrics in the NFL. Knee injuries didn’t help the 22-year-old, as he struggled with health throughout the entirety of his rookie campaign.
With recent injuries taking their toll on the Texans' offensive line, Green will be relied upon more than ever to step up his production. The New England Patriots provide the 2022 first-round pick with an optimal test.
If the Texans' offensive line is to take a step forward, it starts with the interior. Along with rookie center Juice Scruggs, Green represents another key component and will need to perform as such to avoid concerns about his reliability.
Expect Green to come out with a chip on his shoulder and eager to contribute against a formidable defensive foe.