3 Houston Texans to watch in first preseason game
By Brett Hawn
C.J. Stroud
Previously mentioned as the starting quarterback for tonight’s contest, rookie signal caller C.J. Stroud is doing all the right things in an effort to earn the starting job.
Throughout the offseason, the 2023 second-overall pick has shown off the arm strength and precision that made him a highly sought-after prospect. With teammates already praising his leadership and poise, Stroud has been everything the Texans have hoped him to be thus far.
The decision to start him in the first game of the preseason further cemented these points. While there has been no clear indication from the coaching staff as to who will claim the starting quarterback job, Stroud being named the starter is huge for his stock.
The 21-year-old has shown budding chemistry with the Texans' first team during training camp and OTAs and will get a chance to continue building on that in Foxborough tonight. Led by the innovative defensive mind Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots will serve as a tough test for the rookie, even if it is only the preseason.
With incumbent starter, Davis Mills still waiting in the wings and set to receive meaningful snaps in this contest, how Stroud performs under the pressure will be something to keep an eye on throughout this contest.