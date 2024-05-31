3 Houston Texans players we hope get cut on June 1st regardless of contract status
Davis Mills, quarterback
Hear me out with this one before you stop reading the article. Davis Mills started in 26 games in his first two seasons, throwing for 5,782 yards and 33 touchdowns in those games. He was a capable starter over that period, but the Texans found their franchise quarterback nevertheless. Mills wanting to go somewhere where he has a chance to become a starting quarterback shouldn’t shock anybody, and learning from Case Keenum this past season should have helped him in his development.
The Texans only have room/need on their roster for two quarterbacks, so the backup job will solely depend on who they prefer after training camp. The veteran experience of Case Keenum should he need to start any games, or the youth of Davis Mills, who’s started many games for Houston and played well in them. With Mills becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, a release now seems unlikely unless the quarterback asks the team for one, and given the situation they’re in, Houston may give him a head start on finding a new team.
Davis Mills was Nick Caserio’s first draft pick in 2021, and while it may be hard for general managers to move on from their first-ever draft pick, a new team will be better for Mills, while Houston gets an extra roster spot for a position they’re thin at.