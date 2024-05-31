3 Houston Texans players we hope get cut on June 1st regardless of contract status
Shaq Mason, offensive guard
This may come as a shocker, but the Houston Texans have the depth to make this work without losing an ounce of sleep. I mentioned earlier they drafted Blake Fisher, allowing Tytus Howard to move inside. They have Kenyon Green as a backup guard, whom they drafted in the first round of the 2022 draft. Green has a great chance to win a starting job over fellow guard Shaq Mason, thus sending the 30-year-old to the bench. According to Over The Cap, releasing Mason saves the team $6.8M after the June 1st period.
This isn’t the most ideal outcome for the veteran guard to who they just gave a three-year extension, but their young linemen are deserving of a chance to start, and would come at a much cheaper cost. In Mason’s first year with the team in 2023, he started in all 17 games and allowed three sacks, according to PFF.
The Texans have a lot of high draft picks waiting in the wings and will need to do something with them soon. Clearing Mason’s contract allows them to get started in that process and look towards the future a bit. If Demeco Ryans came out and said tomorrow that they will be starting Kenyon Green at right guard moving forward, would anyone be upset? I wouldn’t think so. They drafted him with a premium pick for a reason, and his time is coming soon.