3 Houston Texans most likely to be traded now that the final 53 has been set
By Chad Porto
The NFL isn't known for its in-season trades. Out of season, there's a fair share, but not so much in season. We see some big moves on occasion, but they're usually not all that memorable. Granted, sometimes these moves make headlines for years to come. Just don't hold your breath a major move like that is going to happen this season, let alone with our team.
The Houston Texans, however, could be one of the more active teams heading into the trading deadline. The team has a lot of depth at skilled positions and a few players who may be better off on other teams. So you may see some moves involving well-known players and some late-round draft picks.
With that in mind, these are the three names we think are most likely to get traded.
RB Dameon Pierce
It's hard to say for sure that Dameon Pierce is going to be traded, as he's going to see limited touches. Cam Akers, Joe Mixon, and probably British Brooks are all going to get snaps ahead of him, so teams won't be able to see if Pierce has bounced back from a bad 2023. The lack of snaps may not hinder a running back needy team from calling for his services, but it's not as likely if he's not playing regularly. Still, he's a name that a lot of people have mentioned and with his age and contract, a team may just be willing to take a flier on him with or without ample playing time.
LB Christian Harris
Considering his inconsistent play and his injury history, coupled with the fact that he's starting this season on the injured reserve, Christian Harris could easily be shopped. This only happens if Jake Hansen plays well in his sted, and if the rest of the linebacking corp doesn't look awful while he's out. If guys like Henry To'oto'o can't play better in 2024 than he did in 2023, then you're not going to move Harris in a trade. You'll just move him to a new position. Now, if Hansen struggles or guys fall apart without him in the lineup, no matter his struggles, he'll get his fair shake.
One of the backup wide receivers
John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson, and Robert Woods made the team but they may not be here by the NFL trade deadline. Any one of those men could be dealt and for good reason. They're all talented, but they're also all buried on a deep-depth chart. There's no guarantee that they all finish the season with the team. Heck, we'd be hesitant to say that Stefon Diggs is untouchable at this point either. He's not made any waves since arriving, but if he becomes hard to deal with or starts causing issues in the locker room, he could be traded to save the team a massive headache.