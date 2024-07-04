3 highest-paid Houston Texans players going into 2024
By Tyler Lyman
2. Nico Collins (Wide Receiver)
Nico Collins was one of C.J. Stroud's favorite targets last season. Collins was targeted even more after Tank Dell got injured mid-way through the campaign. In 2023 he accumulated 80 receptions and 1,297 yards for 8 touchdowns. Truly, we shouldn't be surprised he was such an asset for Stroud, as he tore it up in the pre-draft combine. Before he was drafted Collins ran a 4.43 40-yard dash time, a wildly good time for a man of his size. At 6'4, and 215 lbs, he was a wrecking ball that Stroud made sure to target as often as possible.
After the addition of Stefon Diggs to the rosters, many speculated that Nico Collins may be moved to wide receiver 2 and could end up getting fewer targets. Thus having a down year. It seems, however, that most likely won't be the case, as the Texans are looking more into having Diggs at the WR2 spot. Due to the addition of Diggsg, I believe Collins might have even better stats this year.
A couple of months ago in 2024, Houston handed Collins a three-year, $72.75 million extension that includes $52 million guaranteed. This makes a lot of sense, he is young and has a lot of talent. If his production remains consistent and the club can afford to keep paying him well enough, then he could start to see his name rise up as one of the best receivers in Texans history. However, it's still way too early for that.