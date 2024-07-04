3 highest-paid Houston Texans players going into 2024
By Tyler Lyman
The Texans have been handing out some pretty big contracts the past couple of years, and all these players deserve it. They have kept some of their most essential players and you might be surprised as to which three players currently have the largest contracts on Houston's roster.
As we look ahead to the 2024 season, it's time to shine some spotlight on the big earners in Houston. These players aren't just bringing skills to the field but they're cashing in serious paychecks and carrying the weight of expectations for the team's success.
These guys aren't just players, they're the ones the Texans are counting on to make it happen this season. So, buckle up as we dive into who they are and what they bring to the table in 2024.
3. Tytus Howard (Right Tackle)
In the 2019 NFL draft, with the 23rd pick in the first round, the Houston Texans selected Tytus Howard from Alabama State University. At 6-5, 322 lbs he's played over 3,500 snaps on the line and has been one of the most dominant players since arriving in Houston.
In 2023 the Texans gave Howard a 3-year $56 million contract, with $36 million guaranteed. Also in the 2023 season, he only played a total of 7 games, this was due to a broken finger towards the start of the season. For the past two seasons, he hasn't gotten a single holding penalty, but in his first two years, he had 4 total holding calls. In his career he has gotten 11 false starts, none coming from 2023.
When healthy Howard is one of the best right tackles in the league. In 2022, he finished with a 70. 2 pass-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus and a career-best 64.5 run-blocking grade. Tytus will be one of the reasons C.J. Stroud will continue to succeed, he can effectively stop defensive linemen from getting to the backfield.