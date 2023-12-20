3 glaring needs the Houston Texans must address in the offseason
The Houston addressed several needs this past offseason. They'll next need to upgrade these 3 position groups if they want to build on the 2023 season.
2. Defensive line
The Texans' defensive line has probably been better than originally thought. Trading back to draft Will Anderson Jr. seems like a smart move in retrospect, with the former Ohio State Buckeye having an impact right off the bat. But other players have also stepped up, including Malek Collins, Jonathan Greenard, and free agent acquisition Sheldon Rankins.
Greenard is having a bouncing season after missing time last year with a calf injury. The former Louisville Cardinal leads the team with 12.5 sacks and extending him should be one of the top brass' priorities next offseason. Re-signing Rankins would also be smart, but the Texans shouldn't stop there. After all, their rotation could use a boost.
Veteran Jerry Hughes remains productive, but he's no longer the player he was early in his career. Adding a No. 3 pass rusher behind Anderson and Greenard would give them a chance to catch their breath from time to time and increase their on-field performance. Houston could also use a third defensive tackle to spell Collins, who's enjoyed a career revival with the Texans, and Rankins.
Khalil Davis has been solid, tallying two sacks in a rotational role, but he's set to hit the open market, and the Texans may be better off letting him walk and finding his replacement in the draft. Also, there's no guarantee Rankins will be back. If he doesn't, that will be two defensive tackles Houston may need to replace in 2024.