3 free agents who could help the Houston Texans on defense
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans should not be done looking for help on the defensive side of things, no matter how close we are to training camp. The Texans did a good job revamping several key positions on defense, but that doesn't mean they're better than last year, let alone good enough to compete this year. Some reinforcements could be needed.
Now, we've spoken at length about why we think Justin Simmons, formerly of the Denver Broncos, would be a good fit on the team. His impact would be felt immediately and would raise the level of competition on the roster. Nearly guaranteeing that we get the two best safeties possible. We still believe that, but we're going to focus on three other names.
These three names make sense for the Texans, especially considering the positions the team hasn't really improved this offseason.
1. DT Hassan Ridgeway - 2023 team; Houston Texans
One of our own makes the list. A career backup, Ridgeway has proven to be a vital part of several strong defenses. He's not an elite player, nor has he ever been. He is coming off of an Achilles injury, so there is concern if he'd even be ready for the season in 2024, but if he is, the team may want to take a chance on him once again. The defensive tackle position may be the thinnest of any on the squad. Having depth isn't a bad idea.
2. CB Patrick Peterson - 2023 team ; Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers arguably didn't get the best version of Patrick Peterson in 2023. The future Hall of Famer is likely on his last legs as a cornerback in the NFL but the team may still need his presence. The cornerback position has depth, but it lacks obvious talent. We know that Derek Stingley Jr. is good, but everyone after him is a question mark to some degree. Peterson may not be what he once was, but he may still be good enough to bridge the team into 2025.
3. CB Stephon Gilmore - 2023 team; Dallas Cowboys
Unlike Peterson, Stephon Gilmore is still a very good player and if the Texans were to sign him, would instantly get a second starter next to Stingley. Sadly, it doesn't look like the Texans are interested in the former Defensive Player of the Year. This is a shame, as with Peterson, the Texans' cornerback room could use someone like Gilmore who could come in and instantly give the club some serious stability at a position group that's in flux.