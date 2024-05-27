The Houston Texans would fortify their defense with Patrick Peterson
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have done an admirable job this offseason improving the secondary. They've signed Jeff Okudah and Myles Bryant, while also drafting Kamari Lassiter, and re-signing Desmond King. Now, word on the street that the team is currently interested in former Arizona Cardinal, Minnesota Viking, and Pittsburgh Steeler cornerback Patrick Peterson.
The borderline Hall of Famer has been a career-long cornerback across three teams and has hardly missed a snap. Even at 33, he's one of the more durable players and has been for some time. He's also stayed largely consistent, only really showing some of his age more recently with the Steelers.
The Texans wouldn't need him to be the former shut-down master that he was, a the former eight-time Pro Bowler has clearly lost a step from his prime. However, he could still be a very useful player. The Texans need some reliable depth at the cornerback position, and Peterson could provide it. The idea that a guy like Okudah is going to help the Texans is largely laughable, and so a guy like Peterson may in fact be needed for long-term success.
Even if he's no longer good enough to be a corner for the Texans, he has a proven track record of being a good enough tackler that he could play safety. At the safety position, he wouldn't have to worry about keeping up with the best receiver on the field anymore and he can play far more zone. It's a move that a lot of greats have done as they've slowed, like Aeneas Williams, who moved from corner to safety to close out his Hall of Fame career.
Williams was Peterson's age when he made the move to safety and Peterson may likewise be aided by the change in positions. If the rumors are true, the Texans should consider moving Peterosn to safety.