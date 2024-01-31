3 free agent running backs that would transform the Houston Texans offense
The Houston Texans could use a major name at the running back position.
By Chad Porto
1. Saquon Barkley - New York Giants
While Derrick Henry makes the Houston Texans better offensively, he's not the perfect compliment for C.J. Stroud. However, he's not a bad fit. No, the perfect fit is the soon-to-be former New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley. Barkley is a duel threat and is the closest type of player the NFL has to rightful Most Valuable Player winner Christian McCaffery.
Getting Barkley would mean the Texans get a duel threat that could give the team a threat to run and catch the ball, thus making it impossible to truly key on what the offense intends to do with him when he steps on the field. Barkley would be a great asset for the squad in that regard and would probably help unlock the next level of Stroud's game.
Yes, injury concerns are real and he's not going to be cheap, but look at the San Francisco 49ers, when McCaffery arrived, he turned the entire team around, and Barkley can do that for the Texans. It's not a guarantee but it's entirely possible that he'd be able to be the missing link that makes the Texans a better team going forward, better than anyone thought possible.