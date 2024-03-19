3 former Houston Texans players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish stayed
Looking back on how the first week of Houston's free agency has shaken out so far.
It's been a busy week of free agency for the Texans. In less than 10 days, the team has found a new starting running back, totally revamped their pass-rushing core, and even given fans their first look at next year's uniform set. Guys like Jonathan Greenard, Sheldon Rankins, and Devin Singletarry are gone, replaced by big name free agents and Pro Bowl caliber players like Minnesota's Danielle Hunter, Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, and Tennessee's Denico Autry. Even the less "exciting," second-wave signings, like bringing in former #3 overall pick Jeff Okudah, provide plenty of intrigue and will keep fans talking up until the NFL Draft arrives in late April.
Free agency is always hit-or-miss, and while it seems like every decision that every team makes is the smart one right now, NFL fans are well aware that come September, there's a good chance they'll be yelling at their TVs about some guy that, six months earlier, they though was going to take them to the conference title game. After a surprising run to the 2023 AFC South title, the Texans' contention window was thrown wide open, and some of the moves they make right now may actually get them there. So far, these are the three guys we're glad to see find a new team this offseason, and the two guys we wish could have stuck around for the long run.