3 biggest surprise contributors from Texans big week 3 win against the Jaguars
2. Blake Cashman
The Texans have a very good defense with a star-studded line and amazing secondary but we never give enough love to the linebacker core. The linebacker I'm referring to is veteran Blake Cashman who gave Trevor Lawrence nightmares with his play in the passing game. In the game, he racked up six tackles, two pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and an interception.
Cashman was given his first start of the 2023 season as star linebacker Denzel Perryman was ruled out with a hand/wrist injury. Cashman made a key leaping interception for the Texans to keep the momentum on the Texans side late in the third quarter. He showed his experience as he faked a blitz and baited Lawrence into throwing the route in his direction as he continuously read Lawrence's eyes. With that excellent performance, we could see Cashman in more zone coverage.