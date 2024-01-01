3 best offensive Houston Texans from their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars
Who were the three players who stepped up the most for the Houston Texans' offense?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans rolled to an easy win over the Tennessee Titans, beating their AFC South foe 26-3 and inching the Texans one step closer back to the playoffs. The Texans are just one win away from returning to the playoffs, and all they need to do is win next week to get there. But next week wouldn't have happened without the big victory on Sunday over the Titans.
The Texans' 23-point victory was powered by both sides of the ball, as they effortlessly slapped around the Titans to a very convincing victory. The Texans haven't looked great on either side of the ball for the past three weeks, the very same week the Texans lost to the New York Jets.[
This was a nice bounce-back game and one that the Texans needed. But who were the heroes on the offense? Let's take a look.
C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans looked bad on offense without C.J. Stroud the last two weeks, and while the Texans' offense didn't beat the breaks off the Titans, they did a great job showing a much-improved offense over the last three weeks, and a lot of that has to do with Stroud. While Stroud only missed the last two weeks, he didn't play great three weeks ago against the New York Jets, and while the Titans' defense isn't great, it's better than he's seen in other games. He had a nice day, 200+ yards passing and a touchdown, and all on pretty good efficiency.
Devin Singletary
The Texans were wrong to ever doubt Devin Singletary, as he continues to prove his worth to the franchise. On just 16 carries, he rushed for 80 yards and helped set the tone for the game. While the Texans should've leaned on him a bit more, he continues to prove his value to the team with each passing week.
Nico Collins
Houston doesn't need to worry about drafting wide receivers for a bit thanks in part to Nico Collins, who had an 80-yard outing against a solid team, all while helping the people of Houston forget about DeAndre Hopkins, a former Texan who is now on the Tennessee Titans.