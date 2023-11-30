3 adjustments DeMeco Ryans has to make to beat the Denver Broncos
By Chad Porto
It can be said with some certainty that the Houston Texans lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, partly, due to the game plan that DeMeco Ryans put together. The rookie head coach has been pretty good during the start of his stint as Texans' head coach but the loss to the Jaguars was arguably the worst game of his career. He made too many minor mistakes that totaled up into a major mistake.
The team started slow on offense, the defense couldn't exploit one of the worst offensive lines in the league and the personnel on certain plays was questionable. Now, with the Denver Broncos up next, Ryans has got to make changes if he wants to lead the Texans to the playoffs. It's ok for a rookie head coach to screw up now and then, Super Bowl coaches are far from perfect, but a good coach makes adjustments.
And Ryans has to make these adjustments against the Broncos.
Blitz more on Will Anderson Jr's side
Watching the Houston Texans get just two hits on the Jags' quarterback was disappointing. The pass rush is improved from last year, but it's still not good. And considering how lackluster Will Anderson Jr's stats are, it may serve two ideas to blitz more on his side. Sending some guys on Anderson's inside could help free him up and get after Russell Wilson. It could backfire, but you have to generate some type of quarterback pressure
No more duel running backs
Daemon Pierce isn't the guy. Either due to how poor the offensive line is, but Devin Singletary could be. He had the best rushing games of the season for the Texans all on his own, and that's not a coincidence. He's a better fit for the Texans and the team would be better off letting him get the majority of the handoffs.
Run the ball more than 20 times
Don't abandon the run so fast. The Texans don't need to stop rushing the ball even if they're trailing after half. Run the ball, give C.J. Stroud some relief, and let the play-action pass work. It failed last week because no one believed that Pierce was going to get the ball that much. Change it up. Run the ball, and make teams suffer for it.