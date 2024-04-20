2 players the Houston Texans gave up on too soon
Too often teams move on from draft picks, and they find their footing in the league shortly after with their second or third team.
D'Onta Foreman
Foreman wasn't such a premium pick like Clowney, being drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft. But he's still had a solid career after leaving Houston. Spending two years with the team, Foreman totaled 326 rushing yards and two TDs on 85 attempts. Foreman was released by Houston in 2019, making another Rick Smith draft pick a "bust", or at least with the team. After leaving Houston, he has played for four different teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, and the Chicago Bears.
Foreman's best season came in 2022 with Carolina, where he saw 203 attempts, 914 yards, and five TDs on the ground. Between that, he saw steady production in Tennessee (2021) with 566 yards and three TDs, and Chicago (2023) with 425 yards and four TDs.
Foreman never would have been a starter in Houston, but they could've had a nice RB2 for the last seven seasons he's played. If he saw early success, there's no doubt that he would still be in Houston. Their backfield after he left never saw any productive players, with Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller, and David Johnson manning the backfield until Dameon Pierce got to town.