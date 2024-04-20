2 players the Houston Texans gave up on too soon
The draft is coming up in just six short days, and the Houston Texans fans are getting increasingly excited about it as we draw closer. Every year a team has a great draft, or so their fanbase thinks. The Houston Texans had a tremendous draft class in 2023, but some with prior regimes may not have been that great. Whether the players just weren't good or the team gave up on them too quickly, they died out in Houston. You may be thinking if some players in the early 2010s were drafted to this team and coaching staff, they would have excelled like everyone expected.
Too often teams move on from draft picks, and they find their footing in the league shortly after with their second or third team. In this day and age now where GMs and HCs need immediate success from their draft picks, you don't see as many draft picks pan out as you did 10+ years ago. Teams are starting to trade their first-round picks now and just build through Free Agency, like the LA Rams did for so many years. Not too often do you get teams like the Texans building a playoff-contending roster on draft picks only. But with that, you get some draft picks who are considered "busts" before their rookie contracts are even expired.
In this article, we'll examine two players who the Texans may have given up on too early, and where they're at in the league right now.