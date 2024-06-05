2 Houston Texans who could lose their starting jobs to rookies in 2024
Jimmie Ward for Calen Bullock
Ward is 32 years old, coming off a down year by his standards in his first season with Houston. He totaled 50 tackles, one interception, and three passes defended in 10 games. Ward has one more year left on his contract, and releasing him would save $4M in cap space, according to Over The Cap. Ward had a nice nine-year career with the San Francisco 49ers before arriving in Houston. However, the Texans signed him in the back half of his career, and now just as he arrives here, they have his future replacement.
Bullock, drafted in the third round this past April, is coming in as Ward’s eventual successor. However, that could come sooner rather than later if he has a strong summer. Bullock came to Houston with a strong collegiate career under his belt. At USC, he totaled nine interceptions, 151 tackles, 15 passes defended, and was named First-team All Pac-12 in 2023.
A starting duo of Jalen Pitre and Calen Bullock could be the future of the Texans' secondary for the next decade, if not longer. If the Texans did find their safety duo of the future, having Pitre and Bullock at safety, along with Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr at cornerback for the long-term future will make their secondary one of the league's best.