2 Houston Texans players that need to stay hot in minicamp
Wide receiver John Metchie III
The Texans may have made some big-time additions to their wide receiver room, but that hasn’t changed anything for John Metchie III. He’s had himself a very good spring so far as Houston gets back on the practice field. "You talk about a guy that's improved a lot throughout these OTAs and minicamp, Metchie has shown up," Ryans said via the Houston Chronicle.
Metchie is going into his third year in the league, but only has one year of game tape to back him up. Some unfortunate events derailed the start of his career, but he’s looking to get back to his Alabama days as he continues to build a connection with CJ Stroud.
Metchie is battling for the fourth wide receiver spot on the roster and will be allowed to beat out Noah Brown and new addition Ben Skowronek for the job. As he continues to get his feet under him, Metchie has shown growth each time he steps onto the field. And with head coach Demeco Ryans’ comments to the media, he has the support of the coaching staff and the locker room. Where he gets put on the depth chart come September remains to be seen, but if he continues the hot start he’s had to the spring, he’ll be given plenty of reps each week.