2 Houston Texans players that need to stay hot in minicamp
These spring practices that the league is in the middle of right now are a great way for new additions, or backups, to get some extra reps in with the team before training camp and preseason begin. And it is the same for the Houston Texans as they look to do even better than they did in 2023. There are a lot of new faces in this building and some old faces that will now be battling for a starting spot on the depth chart. There’s been a lot of hype around this team in the off-season, with many expecting them to make a run for a Lombardi trophy in February. However, that all starts right now, in these OTA’s, minicamp, and training camp practices.
With reports coming out of OTA’s of a few players having especially good practices, Houston will need them to continue their success the rest of this spring/summer to be able to rely on them on game days. These practices won’t determine who will and who won’t have jobs in two months, but it is nice to see where everyone lines up and who the team gives starting reps.
Besides the obvious stars on this roster, the Texans will need to rely on some lesser-known players or players who haven’t had an opportunity to contribute on Sundays before. Their offensive line will look different this year with a new right tackle, and competition at guard. So with OTA’s in the rearview mirror, and minicamp beginning, let’s take a look at two players who need to stay hot in this portion of off-season work.