2 free agents the Texans should sign and 1 to avoid
There is still quality out there to sign
The Houston Texans have been in a flurry of activity as the league year has begun and free agents are being signed. The Texans still have a few holes to fill and could use some help in a couple of key areas. Free agents can provide a good spark but sometimes the grass isn’t always greener. Here’s a look at a few free agents the Texans should target and one they should avoid.
Free agents the Houston Texans should look to sign
Tyler Boyd WR
The Houston Texans wide receiver room was beaten up last season and could use a little more help. Tyler Boyd is that guy, and has spent his whole NFL career with the Bengals. Although there is not rumored connection between the Texans and Boyd, he would be a great add.
Tyler Boyd has totaled 6000 yards throughout his 8 year career and could add another big threat for CJ Stroud. Boyd would compliment Tank Dell and Nico Collins. Boyd’s numbers declined this past season and so some might have some doubt but his production has been hurt by the inconsistent quarterback play with the Bengals the past few years as well as the 2 superstar wideouts in front of him. The Texans need a solid slot receiver and he could be the solution they need.
Dalton Risner G
The 28 year old veteran Guard will be in high demand this offseason after a comeback year with the Vikings in 2023. The Texans could use some quality depth to their offensive line that was beaten up last season due to injury. Dalton Risner would be a good option for the Texans to add to their pass protection for CJ Stroud.
Two years ago Risner started 97% of the snaps for the Denver Broncos and in 2019 he earned All-Rookie honors. The Texans still have a lot of youth in their offensive line room and Risner proved his value with the Vikings this past year. Multiple teams may be in on signing Risner, including the Vikings asking him to return so the Texans will have to move quickly.
Should Avoid
Odell Beckham, jr. WR
The Texans could use some depth in the wide receiver room as we have already discussed but there is one player they should avoid. Odell Beckham brings more personality than production these days and the DeMeco Ryans culture would not gel with the glam surrounding Beckham, jr.
Odell was once an elite wide receiver but hasn’t really produced since 2019. He had 565 yards this past season with the Ravens and 3 touchdowns. That’s not bad production but there are other quality options out there that don’t come with as much fanfare. His catch percentage last season was 54.7% which is below his career average of 60%, although it’s not far from his 2019 total. At only 40 yards per game I think it’s safe to say the Texans can do better for the money and Tyler Boyd is the answer.