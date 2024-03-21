Top available free agents and if they fit the Houston Texans
The Texans can take advantage of the second wave of free agency, with $16.9M in cap space.
As free agency rolls along and we get closer to the draft, some of the best players have already joined their new teams. However, some of the older veterans are still holding out for bigger contracts and have not yet signed a contract, like Justin Simmons. The Texans can take advantage of the second wave of free agency, with $16.9M in cap space, per Spotrac. If they play their cards right, Houston can beef up their roster and go into the draft in a very good position. Let's check out the top 10 free agents still available.
1. Justin Simmons, Safety. Ninth NFL season. 604 tackles, 19 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, 30 INTs, 64 passes defended.
Unlikely. The Texans are set at Safety with Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward becoming a very successful duo.
2. Xavien Howard, CB. Ninth NFL season. 331 tackles, eight TFLs, two sacks, four forced fumbles, 95 passes defended, 29 INTs.
Very likely. Howard has mentioned countless times how much he'd love to play for the Texans, and their need for a CB makes this a very intriguing addition.
3. Eddie Jackson, Safety. Seventh NFL season. 459 tackles, 14 TFLs, 10 forced fumbles, 44 passes defended, 15 INTs.
Not likely. As I mentioned for Simmons, the Texans don't need Safety help. Unless Jackson is willing to accept a backup role, he'll be playing elsewhere in 2024.
4. Jadeveon Clowney, DE. 10th NFL season. 363 tackles, 99 TFLs, 52.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 28 passes defended, one INT.
Not likely. The Texans have done plenty of work this year on their DL, which makes a return to Houston quite unlikely for Clowney.