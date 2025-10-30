Nico Collins' status gets positive update ahead of Week 9 tilt vs. Denver Broncos

Over the last two and a half seasons, the Houston Texans are 5-3 when wide receiver Nico Collins hasn't been able to suit up. This mark is something of a surprise given how productive Collins has been since the beginning of the 2023 season, but despite this above .500 record, the Texans are understandably eager to have their top wideout on the field after he missed his first game of the 2025 season last Sunday.

The good news is, the Texans may not have to wait much longer for Collins to return to action.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Nico Collins was back at Texans practice, albeit in a limited capacity, after suffering a concussion in Houston's Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Collins was forced to miss the Texans' Week 8 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, yet Houston's offense still managed to put forth one of its best efforts of the season in a 26-15 win.

In Nico Collins' absence, Houston's trio of former Iowa State Cyclones -- Xavier Hutchinson, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel -- stepped up in a big way against the Niners, finishing with a combined 14 receptions, 166 yards and two touchdowns. It was a positive sign that Houston's offense can potentially do more than just tread water with Nico Collins out of the lineup, especially since it's not yet a sure thing he'll be good to go against the Denver Broncos.

"Nico is technically still under the concussion protocol," head coach DeMeco Ryans said after Texans' practice. "We're expecting him to clear in the next few days."

The rest of Houston's mid-week injury report

In addition to Nico Collins, the rest of the Texans injury report was a lengthy one. Fellow wideout Christian Kirk has played in just three games so far this season thanks to a lingering hamstring injury, and like Collins, he was a limited participant at Texans practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Jalen Pitre, wide receiver Braxton Berrios and fullback Jakob Johnson were all limited participants as well.

The most problematic mention on the injury report is tight end Dalton Schultz, who exited Houston's Week 8 win early. Schultz is dealing with both a knee and shoulder injury, leaving Harrison Bryant as the only healthy tight end on the Texans roster.

Schultz trails only Nico Collins in targets, receptions and receiving yards for the Texans this season.