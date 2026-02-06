Nico Collins bold statement about time in Houston is bound to make Texans fans smile

Although he's just five years into his NFL career, wide receiver Nico Collins is already one of the longest-tenured members of the Houston Texans roster. In just 66 career games, Collins already ranks fourth in franchise history in receiving yards and touchdowns, and assuming he plays something close to a full slate of games in 2026, it won't take long until he's in third in both categories, behind only a pair of wide receivers -- Andre Johnson and De'Andre Hopkins -- who will both end up having their numbers retired in Houston and receiving a gold jacket in Canton.

It's very possible that someday down the line Nico Collins could very well join both Johnson and Hopkins in that regard. On a game by game basis, few receivers have produced like Collins has, particularly in the last three seasons, ever since DeMeco Ryans took over as head coach and CJ Stroud was handed the keys at quarterback.

Since 2023, Collins is one of just eight players who has at least 3,000 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns, and it's very possible that the best could still be yet to come for the 26-year-old wideout. And fortunately for Texans fans, if that's true, Nico Collins has no intentions of displaying his best anywhere but Houston.

"Just keep this thing rolling, for sure, 1,000 percent,” Collins told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. “I love the city of Houston, man. I want to be here long-term, forever. My mom said every day, continue to be myself, continue to prove myself and get better."

In addition to Nico Collins' on-field contributions, you can't possibly overstate what he's meant to the Texans behind the scenes. Never one to complain about targets, or a market-setting contract, or the lack of recognition that he truly deserves, instead, Collins has remained the consummate teammate, willing to play cheerleader for his quarterback or mentor to younger receivers. It's always anything to help the team.

“The boys got it, man,” Collins said of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. “They’re gifted, man. They got all the tools in the world. The game is going to slow down for them. It’s only right they continue to climb, continue to excel and continue to reach for the stars. These boys got all the tools in the world. Can’t wait to see them. It’s going to be great.”

But for as valuable as Nico Collins has been in the Texans locker room, his presence on the field is still necessary for an offense that has had it's struggles over the past two seasons, and it was greatly missed in Houston's postseason defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots. After suffering a concussion in a Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, all Nico Collins could do is watch from the sideline as his season ended in the Divisional Round for the third straight year.

“It is what it is,” Collins said. “Things happen. That’s life. Definitely missed being out there with my fellas. Didn’t expect Pittsburgh to be my last outing. But it is what it is."