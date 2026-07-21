NFL Top 100 confirms what Texans fans already knew about Nico Collins

Even while missing time in the 2025 season due to a concussion, Houston Texans two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins still proved himself as one the NFL's elite at the position.

Coming in at 58th-overall on this year's NFL Top-100 list, Collins is the seventh receiver mentioned on the rankings slate, and only the second Texan mentioned besides Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair who ranked 92nd-overall. The six pass catchers he surpassed on this year's list are:

No. 87 - Tetairoa McMillan (Carolina Panthers)

No. 80 - A.J. Brown (New England Patriots)

No. 71 - Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens)

No. 68 - Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos)

No. 66 - Drake London (Atlanta Falcons)

No. 64 - Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints)

While the placement does represent a 26-spot slide from last year's 39th-overall designation, it doesn't take away from the fact that this further illustrates how impactful Collins has been as a member of the team, and how's he's consistently put up prolific numbers in spite of inconsistent offensive infrastructure.

Nico Collins has thrived in spite of offensive inconsistency in Houston

Collins has thrived as a bonafide top-10 receiver at worst in the NFL since the drafting of a fellow Pro Bowler in quarterback C.J. Stroud. Since then, Collins has become the third receiver in franchise history to eclipse 1,000 yards or more in a season in three consecutive years. He's gone to the Pro Bowl the last two seasons in a row, and he's been instrumental in Houston's ascension from frequent bottom dweller to perennial playoff contender.

This is made all the more amazing when you learn that his success has come in spite of much volatility on the offensive side of the football. He's had to overcome the having multiple rookie playcallers (Bobby Slowik, Nick Caley), the loss of multiple key skill position teammates due to injury (Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Joe Mixon, etc.) an anemic to below average rushing offense in two of his three breakout years (2023, 2025), a perceived regression in quarterback play from Stroud and chunks of playing time missed due to a combination of soft tissue injuries and multiple concussions.

All things considered, its phenomenal how potent Collins has been in light of all the aforementioned hurdles present in Houston. With another season of stability at offensive coordinator, and a motivated Stroud to catch passes from, we could be looking at a career season from the former Michigan Wolverine in 2026.