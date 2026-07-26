NFL prediction makes Texans overwhelming Week 1 favorites over Bills

Two days ago, the Houston Texans got a massive vote of confidence regarding their week one showdown against the visiting Buffalo Bills from Lou Scataglia of FanSided's NFL Spin Zone.

In a published article called "5 Teams Already Guaranteed to Win in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season," Scataglia began his sililoque of Buffalo's struggles against Houston by highlighting the frustrating play of MVP quarterback Josh Allen against them since his league debut in 2018.

"Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills owns a 1-3 record against the Houston Texans with 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a horrid passer rating of 74."

He then brought up the Bills' most recent visit to NRG Stadium last campaign (soon to be Reliant Stadium) as further evidence for why another disastrous outing awaits them when they return in seven weeks' time.

Recent history says the Houston will continue their dominance against Buffalo

Further explaining his rational for picking Houston in a landslide over Buffalo, Scataglia expressed,

"Furthermore, Buffalo was in Houston on November 20th during the 2025 season, and lost that game. Allen tossed two interceptions and was not able to out-duel Davis Mills, who was playing for an injured CJ Stroud. For whatever reason, the Bills just can't get it done against the Texans, and I do not believe that changes in 2026. Allen is a superstar quarterback, but he does tend to have those head-scratching games a small handful of times per year. This Week 1 matchup against Houston could be one of those games."

Ouch. Well, it's not like Scataglia is actually wrong in much of his analysis.

Houston's proficiency against Buffalo has persisted in spite of at least two recent contests that would've suggested a breakthrough by now for Allen and co.

2019 AFC playoffs

The Bills had a 16-0 lead through roughly 2.5 quarters of play. That is, until quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Texans outscored their opponents 22-3 from late in the third quarter through overtime to escape with a 22-19 victory.

2024 Week 5 matchup

Houston led wire-to-wire until Buffalo tied the game 20-20 with a field goal with around 3:18 left in the fourth quarter. However, the Bills then put together a putrid three-play drive with 30 seconds left in the game that ended with a punt to the Houston 41-yard line with around the 00:16 second-mark.

After allowing wide receiver Robert Woods to return said punt 13 yards to the Buffalo 46-yard line, the Texans then eventually set up kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn for a 59-yard field goal for the win, which he nailed. 23-20 victory. Also keep in mind, Buffalo lost the contest after Houston's Pro Bowl wide receiver in Nico Collins was knocked out of the game with a pulled hamstring before the second half.

It's a brand new day for both teams (shout out to Spider-Man), so previous results should be taken with a boulder-sized grain of salt. However, it's very likely that the Bills weren't the most thrilled to see the Texans on their schedule to lead off their 2026 campaign.

While I personally believe that all the pressure is on the Texans to be excellent out of the gate against the Bills in this scenario, I also think that they are equipped beautifully to handle it and walk away with a victory.