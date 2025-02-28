NFL insider confirms Texans-Deebo Samuel trade talks are heating up

After yet another playoff berth ending in an early exit, the Houston Texans are amid an offseason with the need to improve if they're going to contend in 2025.

Some might even argue the Texans should take drastic measures, which wouldn't be out of the question. Houston has made bold moves in recent years, whether it was to climb back up and draft Will Anderson or go out and get Stefon Diggs.

Nick Caserio isn't afraid to do what's necessary to win. And, apparently, that trend isn't about to change.

At the NFL Combine, we've heard and seen tons of rumors and reports coming out about potential player movement, as is the norm during this week each year. One of the bigger names who could be on the move is San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel.

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the 49ers have had contact with the Texans about a potential trade.

The Texans will have competition for a Deebo Samuel trade

Schultz not only noted that the Texans are wanting to make a move for Samuel, but the Washington Commanders are also one of the most active in trying to make a deal happen.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are reportedly also in the mix, according to the report, but Schultz noted that the Texans and Commanders are "believed to be the most aggressive" in pursuit.

Samuel, 29, has found himself in trade rumors over the past year or so. But now, he made the request official. San Francisco general manager John Lynch looks as though he's going to oblige with the request, too, so a trade to the Texans is not out of the realm of realistic possibilities.

The one thing to keep in mind with Samuel, however, is his recent inability to stay healthy. Each of the past few seasons, Samuel has missed anywhere from 2-5 games due to injury. However, some of the games he's started, he hasn't finished or he's been less than 100 percent when on the field.

His inability to stay healthy is a big reason why San Francisco would be willing to move him; that, and his being in the final year of his contract.

The idea that Samuel's health is somewhat unpredictable and he's going into the last year of his contract makes this potential trade seem feasible, but if the Texans have competition, they cannot overpay for a player who isn't guaranteed to be on the field each week.