The Houston Texans are in a new territory of sorts for themselves, as they've historically never been as nationally recognized as they have been in recent years.

With the meteoric rise of head coach DeMeco Ryans, along with the prolific career launchings of both quarterback C.J. stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Houston is now seen as a perennial AFC contender at a time where the conference is considered anyone's for the taking.

One of the most consistent voices in the corner of the Texans has been that of former NFL linebacker, and current co-host of SpeakEasy, Emmanuel Acho. He's persistently stated his confidence in the trajectory of the team, citing their elite defense as being one of his main reasons why. He made his case on the subject yet again on a recent episode of his podcast, and it should have Texans' fans buzzing over what the upcoming season could have in store.

Emmanuel Acho backs Texans as perrenial Super Bowl threat in the AFC

Acho had this to say when asked about whether or not he expects the Texans to win a Super Bowl with C.J. Stroud at quarterback,

"I don't expect one, I know they'll get one. Here's why: The Texans' defense is not good, they're not great, they're generational. They're in that 2012 Legion of Boom, 2015 Denver Broncos, they're in that rarified air. The Texans are legitimately generational. Because of that, I think the Texans cannot only get to a Super Bowl, they will consistently be in Super Bowl conversations. For me, I don't know how the Texans don't win a Super Bowl given how good that defense is."

Acho went on to reference names like defensive end Daniell Hunter, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and the entirety of the secondary as being instrumental in his belief that Houston has a Lombardi trophy within their grasp.

The emphasis on defensive impact should be the case, as two of the last three Super Bowl champions finished their regular seasons ranked top-three both yards points allowed (Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, Philadelphia Eagles in 2024). The most recent case, the Seattle Seahawks, finished 2025 first-overall in points allowed, and sixth-best in yards allowed.

Defense continues to win championships in the NFL

Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke have elevated the Texans' defense from being third-worst (30th) in the league in 2022 (the season before their hires) to 14th in 2023, fifth-best in 2024 and finally the best overall in 2025.

They've added players like safety Reed Blankship and defensive end Logan Hall, and plan to further infuse the unit with talent in this month's NFL draft.

With muliple Pro Bowlers, All-Pro's and even fringe Hall of Famers already being on their roster to begin with, Acho is spot on when he proclaims that Houston's defense would be the catalyst for any Super Bowl parade that would be happening in downtown Houston.