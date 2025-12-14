Naquan Jones arrives in Houston with 'revenge' on his mind

Joining the Houston Texans defense at this juncture of the season must be how a supporting actor would feel coming into a picture late and joining a cast that includes the likes of Leonard DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy and Meryl Streep. To share the screen with names like those, you need to bring your A-game in order to not stand out for all of the worst possible reasons.

This must be how Naquan Jones feels as he approaches his first games with the Houston Texans after joining the league's best defense earlier this week via the waiver wire. Jones, a 27-year-old defensive tackle who has bounced around the league since arriving in 2021, playing 56 total games for three different teams.

“Being able to join a defense like this that shows you can’t miss a step," Jones told Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston. "I can’t come in here and be behind the curve. I got to basically play up and fulfill that role. Whatever it is they’re asking me to do, coming here with guys like Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson, guys coming off the edge, just being able to contribute and fill my role within that.”

Whether Jones plays in Houston's game today versus the Arizona Cardinals remains to be seen, but the five-year veteran has been working diligently this week to ensure that he's ready in case he's called upon.

"I didn’t want to come in here and miss a beat,” Jones explained. “Just fulfill my role, do all the little things right. It’s a different style than what I’m used to being on other teams. I’m coming along. All the guys are teaching me everything, staying extra with coaches and learning. Hopefully, I get in there and make an early contribution.”

Getting on the field against the Cardinals would present Naquan Jones the opportunity to exact some revenge against one of the teams he formerly suited up for. Jones played in 16 games for the Cardinals over the course of the 2023 and 2024 seasons before joining the Los Angeles Chargers in March. In their penultimate game of the season, the Texans will play the Chargers in what should be a game with massive postseason implications.

“I got a revenge game coming up this Sunday against Arizona, and then two weeks from now against the Chargers. You’ve got to be ready. It’s right up my alley.”

With both Tim Settle and Foley Fatukasi on the injured reserve, the interior of the defensive line is in need of reinforcements, so whenever Jones is ready, he'll have his opportunity for both revenge and to find a role on the NFL's best defense.