Matthew Wright explains how practice paid off on game-winning kick versus Titans

Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, 29-year-old kicker Matthew Wright has been signed to the either the active roster or practice squad of 11 different teams in the league. He's the equivalent of a pro football nomad, roaming from one situation to another, often until a team's preferred kicker returns to good health. This is the despite the fact that even with all of the upheaval and uncertainty associated with being this type of player, Wright has hit on 88 percent of his field goals in the NFL.

Against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, Wright -- now a Houston Texan, filling in for the injured Ka'imi Fairbairn -- went a perfect 3-for-3 on the afternoon, including a game-winner from 35 yards out to keep the Texans right in the mix for the third and final Wild Card spot in the AFC side of the Playoffs.

Matthew Wright's ability to adapt so quickly to his new surroundings is a testament to his skill, his resilience, and his preparation, which he explained after the game starts not just on the practice field in the days leading up to the game, but on his couch, even when he's not on an active roster.

“I try to treat each week as If I’m gonna play no matter what, if I’m at home on my couch or if I’m here,” Wright said following the win, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston. “So, yeah, just trying to stay mentally ready, stay kicking, always be ready.”

Having never kicked a football in a game setting in my life, I obviously have no idea what kind of pressure there would be on someone when they step onto the field and for one play, have all eyes on them. Forget about the fact that on Sunday, Wright had the chance to drill his first game-winner since 2021.

“When I’m in a new team, I kind of treat every kick as high-pressure as possible,” Wright explained. “Obviously, the first couple of times, it’s real nerve-wracking. You don’t know exactly what to expect. You realize it’s kind of the same thing: stay focused on my job. My job is just to kick the ball. There’s a pro snapper, pro holder. Just focus on what I can do. The only thing is just the timing and then getting the lean on the ball."

Fortunately for Wright, there was some baked in familiarity with the holder in Houston. Wright has teamed up with Texans punter Tommy Townsend in the past, and that relationship is part of the reason why Houston turned to Wright when they needed someone to fill in for Fairbairn.

“Really everywhere a kicker who hasn’t landed a full-time job has been, you’re looking for familiarity. So, my first resource was Tommy Townsend," Texans special teams Frank Ross noted after the game. "So, I brought Tommy up to the office: ‘What do you know about Matt?' That makes ourselves more familiar to get up and running with an operation on a short notice."

Texans rally behind Matthew Wright following Sunday's game-winning field goal

Now having been a member of the Houston Texans for two weeks, Wright is a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points. He has quite literally perfected the ability to step up in a moment's notice and do the job that team needs him to do. And around the entire Texans organization, it's not going unnoiticed.

“It was huge for Matt to step in and make that kick for us,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters after the game. “He’s been great for us since he’s been here the past two weeks. We needed him most to close the game out. He did an outstanding job.”

“He’s cold,” wide receiver Nico Collins added. “He’s got ice in his veins.”

“It’s great for him, and it’s exciting,” Texans back-up quarterback Davis Mills said of Wright, just one week after it was Mills who made the jump from afterthought to hero. “He’s doing his job, and everyone gets to celebrate."

“It feels good,” said Wright. "Anytime the ball goes through the uprights, I’m happy and then anytime I can help a team win, it’s awesome. There’s pressure for every kick. Try to make sure each kick feels just as important as the next, but obviously game winners have a little bit more on it."

This one especially had a whole lot more on it.