Davis Mills explains how Nick Caley's system created opportunity for game winning TD run

When you think about Davis Mills, the first thing that comes to mind is probably not Man, this guy has wheels. No, the first few things you think about are probably how his middle name is Compton -- can you imagine if Davis was one of those guys who went by their middle name? Compton Mills would be such a better football player -- or the touchdown throw he made to Jordan Akins in the final game of the 2022 season to knock Houston out of the #1 pick, or you might say to yourself, Man, this guy has a long neck!

But the story of Davis Mills in 2025 is without question his 14 yard touchdown run with under one minute to go in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a play that is serving as the defibrillator that is keeping the Houston Texans' season alive.

Now while Mills certainly deserves credit for playing the game of his life in a huge spot last Sunday and for capping it off with the second-longest run of his NFL career, the fifth-year quarterback was quick to note that it was the system of Nick Caley and the coaching of the entire offensive staff that put Mills and the Texans in position to score in the red zone with the game on the line.

"We have moved the pockets and ways to get us out of the pocket that are designed. Then a big thing that (quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson) has been talking to us about in the QB room is always pushing forward in the pocket," Mills said during a midweek appearance on Sports Radio 610. "So, the more you can command up through the pocket, the defense will sometimes fall off their guy and come up and try to get you. As long as you remain a passer, you can find someone open in your progression."

Re-watch that final play closely, and you'll see Mills continuing to scan the field for an open receiver as he steps up in the pocket. But in this instance, the defense didn't 'fall off their guy.' Watch specifically for Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd -- #0 -- who doesn't turn around until it's way too late as he's in coverage with Woody Marks. That led Mills to having to do what Caley and his coaching staff have implemented as a Plan B in this sort of situation.

"Or you can take off and get the free yards the defense is giving you and get down," Mills added. "So, I think moving up in the pocket and letting the rush develop and being able to access the defense internally is usually advantageous."

It was certainly adventageous on that play, and if this turns out to be a play that sparks Houston's third straight trip to the Playoffs, it will be a play that fans think of first when they hear the name Davis Mills.