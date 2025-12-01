Matt Ryan says the quiet part out loud about C.J. Stroud and the Texans

If you counted the Houston Texans out after their 0-3 start, you probably weren't alone. The lack of pass protection was clearly a glaring issue for the Texans early in the season and by the time they were 0-3 and the Colts were looking like the class of the AFC, a lot of people probably thought this was a lost year for C.J. Stroud and the Texans.

Well, don't look now, but the Texans are now 7-5 and look to be peaking at the absolute best time. The Texans have won four straight games and now have a massive showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 that could propel them into the AFC South title conversation if people aren't already doing so.

Former NFL quarterback and CBS analyst Matt Ryan couldn't help but praise the Texans after they went into Indianapolis and handed the Colts a big loss. Ryan praised both the Texans and Stroud's efforts and said that Stroud has recognized that this is a defensive-minded team first and foremost but has continued to thrive in spite of that.

"If [Stroud] plays that type of way, this team is as good as anyone, is playing as well as anyone right now. They're a scary football team if C.J. Stroud starts to find that stride, and I think he is," Ryan said on the CBS postgame show.

"If he plays that type of way, this team is as good as anyone." - @M_Ryan02 with MAJOR praise for CJ Stroud and the Texans pic.twitter.com/EkwMBlPWqE — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2025

Matt Ryan’s CJ Stroud praise shows how high Texans ceiling might be

It was frustrating watching this team early in the season because while the defense was great, the offensive line couldn't protect Stroud and that led to the offense struggling. Now Stroud has recognized what he needs to do and that's limiting mistakes and letting the defense tee off on the opposition. That was true once again on Sunday against the Colts.

At this point, the Colts are trending downwards while the Texans are surging and that's huge for Houston and its playoff hopes. If the season ended today, the Texans would be right outside the playoff picture but they can change a lot with a win in Kansas City, something they came close to doing in the playoffs less than a year ago.

With the defense the Texans have and Stroud looking like he did as a rookie when he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Matt Ryan is correct. The Texans might be one of the most dangerous teams in the league and the rest of the AFC better watch out.