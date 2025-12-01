Updated AFC playoff picture highlights gravity of Texans' statement win vs. Colts

Make that four wins in a row for the Houston Texans! They've found a different gear following a troublesome first month of the 2025 NFL campaign, punctuated by their latest victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

Some questionable decision-making nearly cost them, but the Texans managed to persevere and prevail. They handed the Colts their first home loss of the season in a massive showdown that tipped the divisional scales.

The Texans not only knocked the Colts out of first place in the AFC South, but they also put themselves closer to claiming the throne (for a third straight year). Houston's peaking at the right time and rising up the standings, making goals that once felt like pipe dreams well within reach, like the playoffs.

Texans' win over Colts gives Houston new life in updated AFC playoff picture

New England Patriots (10-2, first in AFC East) Denver Broncos (9-2, first in AFC West) Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4, first in AFC South) Baltimore Ravens (6-6, first in AFC North) Los Angeles Chargers (8-4, second in AFC West) Indianapolis Colts (8-4, second in AFC South) Buffalo Bills (8-4, second in AFC East) Houston Texans (7-5, third in AFC South) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6, second in AFC North) Kansas City Chiefs (6-6, third in AFC West) Miami Dolphins (5-7, third in AFC East) Cincinnati Bengals (4-8, third in AFC North) New York Jets (3-9, fourth in AFC East) Cleveland Browns (3-9, fourth in AFC North) Las Vegas Raiders (2-10, fourth in AFC West) Tennessee Titans (1-11, fourth in AFC South)

Houston is the currently on the outside looking into the AFC postseason picture. Yet, only one game separates them from hosting a win-or-go-home contest on Wild Card Weekend after their 20-16 victory in Indy.

Not long ago, the Texans fell to Jacksonville and dropped to 0-3. Suddenly, Houston is giving the Colts and Jaguars a serious run for their money; life comes at you fast, with football being no exception.

If it comes down to tiebreakers, the Texans split their two meetings with the Jags and now hold the head-to-head advantage over the Colts. Houston notably has the best division record of the three teams (4-1), which is the next decider.

Nevertheless, a regular-season finale showdown between the Texans and Colts could ultimately decided which one of them survives and advances.