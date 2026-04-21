The 2026 NFL draft is only days away, and the possibilities of what could happen are endless. The Houston Texans are set to enter Thursday with three picks in the top 70. While the team has their own first and second-round picks, thanks to some trades, they have a few extra picks. As part of the return from the trade that sent Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, they got back the Commanders' second-round pick, the sixth pick in the round.

They also own the New York Giants' third-round pick, which the team sent to Houston as part of the deal to trade up last year and select Jaxson Dart. However, the Texans do not own their own third-round pick, which was dealt in last year's draft to the Miami Dolphins.

In order to take the next step forward, the Texans should look to address the trenches in this year's draft. While the Texans did address those needs a bit in free agency, the draft presents an opportunity to find a long-term solution in those areas or add to reinforce other position groups.

Round 1 Pick 28: Kayden McDonald, Defensive Tackle, Ohio State

Oct 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) reacts after stripping the ball from Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

At pick 28, Kayden McDonald would be good value and would fill a position of need. McDonald, a national champion in 2024, has the tools to make an immediate impact for the Texans' run game. McDonald finished his junior season tied for the most tackles in the nation by a defensive lineman in the run game with 39 via PFF. He recorded two forced fumbles, also tied for the most in the NCAA. While pass rushing isn't his strength, he did record four sacks in 2025.

The Texans have Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai; neither player is under contract following the 2027-28 season. Plus, having Rankins and Togiai would allow the team to use McDonald more situationally as he adjusts to the national football league. Rankins is also 32 years old, and only time will tell how much longer he could play for.

Head coach Demeco Ryans has displayed an ability to get the most out of his defenders, and adding McDonald to a defensive line that already has Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter could take the defense to an even higher level. Since the Texans already have two very talented pass rushers, McDonald's struggles getting to the quarterback could be overlooked.

Round 2 Pick 6: Jacob Rodriguez, Linebacker, Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) gets into position during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jacob Rodriguez is one of the most underrated players in this class, and adding him to the Texans' defense would provide a boost to their linebacker room. Rodriguez had a historic season at Texas Tech, which included 94 tackles, seven forced fumbles, and four interceptions. These monster numbers helped Rodriguez finish fifth in the Heisman Trophy race a season ago.

Rodriguez routinely demonstrated a high football IQ paired with great technique that allowed him to consistently force turnovers. He brings a consistent presence in the run game and is a solid coverage linebacker but does have his flaws. Due to his size, he will struggle a bit more in the run game but he has the tools needed to still make a positive impact.



The team already has Azeez Al-Shaair, and by adding Rodriguez, the two could quickly emerge as one of the best linebacker duos in the league. However, Al-Shaair and Henry To'oto'o will both be unrestricted free agents after this season. At the very least, adding Rodriguez would add to the position group this year and serve as a backup plan if the Texans can't retain one or both of their current linebackers.







Round 2 Pick 27: Caleb Tiernan, Offensive Line, Northwestern

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (72) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive end Tyler McLaurin (27) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After addressing the defensive line earlier in this scenario, the Texans will use their later second-round pick to add to the offensive line. While Caleb Tiernan played tackle in his collegiate career, he will have to play guard. Even though he stands at 6'7 5/8", he only has 32-inch arms, and considering the fact he struggles against rushes off the edge, his only path at the next level is on the inside.

Once inside, he should find more success in pass protection as he excels when taking on power rushes and is able to hold his ground. Tiernan also has exceptional hands that help make up for his poor arm length. Tiernan also takes good angles in the run game, and in a Texans offense that will utilize double teams, he should be able to use his big frame to move players.

More so than other positions, general manager Nick Caserio addressed the offensive line heavily in free agency, giving contracts to Wyatt Teller, Branden Smith, Evan Brown, and Ed Ingram. Tiernan, who has played on both sides, may have a hard time cracking the lineup right away but could be the swing backup who eventually replaces Teller, who has no guaranteed money after the first year of his contract.



Round 3 Pick 5: Connor Lew, Center, Auburn

Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Christian Teague (91) rushes as Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew (75) defends during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In the NFL, there is no such thing as too many offensive linemen, which is why they used two top 100 picks to help fix the Texans' run game and protect C.J. Stroud. Connor Lew is coming off an ACL injury that limited his final season and prevented him from testing at the combine. Even with the medical concerns, Lew is still worthy of being drafted early in the third round.

Lew is a good athlete, very flexible for a lineman, and is extremely physical which should help the Texans' run game. He is also able to reach linebackers when having to climb to the second level making him very complete in the ground game. He does have his struggles in pass protection but that can be improved with better footwork.

With Jake Andrews under contract for one more season, Lew does not have to rush back from his ACL injury and provides Houston with a long-term solution for the team. Lew also did a good job while with the Tigers of setting the protection, one of the more underrated responsibilities of centers. Similar to the concept of drafting Tiernan, this move will help prepare the Texans for the future while they try and use veteran players upfront to win now.