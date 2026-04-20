Texans' smoke meter zeroes in on 3 draft targets GM Nick Caserio can't quit

The NFL Draft season has continued the tradition of endless mocks, smoke screens, podcast predictions and roster speculation on the part of armchair general managers everywhere.

This normally ends up with fans of the sport having to sift through layers of noise ahead of the actual draft night, which can be an overwhelming proposition for those trying to make sense of what's reality for their squad of choice. Thus, Fansided is deploying a Smoke Meter Rating System, so that fans of teams can find help with sorting out the difference between the 'sure-thing' prospect, and the 'don't hold your breath' options.

The Smoke Meter is pretty simple to follow, as it ranks college prospects across10 designations, ranging from 'just a spark' to 'full blaze'. The full rating system goes as follows:

Smoke Meter Rating Meaning Just a spark Not likely at all, a mere thought A Flicker Curiosity peaked, a 'long-shot' Small ember Fits a need, but not a priority player Steady burn Fits need, could see a path of acquisition Turning up the heat Quality prospect, realistic choice Stove's on High Quality prospect, one of priority choices Roasting temperature Quality prospect, could be picked if there Very Hot Quality prospect, highly sought after Scalding Premium talent, team's top-3 option Full blaze Premium talent, team's dream target

With that in mind, today's evaluation will involve Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill and Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon as potential draft selections for the Houston Texans.

Kenyon Sadiq - TE, Oregon

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, 31.5 arms, 10-inch hands

Combine results: 4.39 40-yard dash (1.54 10-yard split), 43.5-inch vertical, 26 press reps

Reason for draft buzz: Mock draft trade-up chatter, fits a positional weakness/ long-term starter option

Team fit: Athletic option in the screen game, red zone target, short-yardage offense, YAC threat ( provided by NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein)

Smoke Meter Rating: Just a spark

Oregon's phenom tight end Kenyon Sadiq is currently ranked as the best prospect at his position in the 2026 draft. His elite athleticism and game breaking ability would be a dream for the Texans' developing offense under offensive coordinator Nick Caley. In fact, the two sides have already met for a chat ahead of this month's draft.

The reason for his super-low reading on our Smoke Meter is because of how unrealistic it would be to expect Sadiq to fall to Houston at 28th overall. Teams like the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins have been mocked to grab Sadiq earlier in round one, which would make his selection a "pipe-dream".

That, and any trade-ups to the middle of the first for Sadiq would most likely come at the cost of several premium draft assets that wouldn't make much sense to dispose of when there' so many other holes on the offense. Draft price tag aside, Sadiq would arguably be the best tight end prospect drafted in team history, and he'd immediately upgrade a room that already features Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan and Foster Moreau.

Anthony Hill - LB, Texas

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, 32.375 arms, 9.625 hands

Combine results: 4.51 40-yard dash (1.58 10-yard split), 37-inch vertical, 10-foot-5 broad, 21 press reps

Reason for draft buzz: Mock draft chatter, fits a position needing impact depth/ long-term starter option

Team fit: Three-down player, can cover in man or zone, impact player near line of scrimmage, blitz weapon ( provided by NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein)

Smoke Meter Rating: Stove's on high

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill is projected as one of the three-best players at his position coming into this year's draft. He has the potential to be only the fourth linebacker taken in the first round in Texas' history.

His combination of size, speed, coverage skills and impact playmaking near the line of scrimmage make him an ideal target for any defensive coordinator looking to immediately bolster their unit. Texans' defensive coordinator Matt Burke can be added to that list, as he could slot Hill in alongside Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o and create an even more lethal defensive onslaught for opposing quarterbacks to contend with.

He's projected to land anywhere from late in the first round to the early portions of the second. This would put Houston squarely in the mix for the former Longhorn, considering they have three picks within the first 59 selections. They'd have competition though, as teams like the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots are all seen as potential homes for Hill.

Emmanuel Pregnon - IOL, Oregon

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 314 pounds, 33.625 arms, 11-inch hands

Combine results: 5.21 40-yard dash (1.82 10-yard split), 35-inch vertical, 9-foot-3 broad

Reason for draft buzz: Mock draft chatter, fits a position needing impact depth/ long-term starter option

Team fit: Run-block upgrade, decent in pass protection, can plug-and-play as a starter ( provided by NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein)

Smoke Meter Rating: Very hot

Affectionately known as the "elder statesman" of this year's draft, Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon fits every criteria that the Texans should want from a rookie interior protector.

Pregnon plays with precise hand placement, keeps a solid base and is known as a "downhill blocker", which are three vital things that Caley's offense needs in order to be the kind of physical unit they've constantly envisioned themselves becoming. He would join a room that already has guard depth with All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller, Evan Brown and Ed Ingram. Although seemingly a bit crowded at the moment, the position is full of short-term options.

Worst case scenario, Pregnon would start anywhere from mid-season to year two if one of the aforementioned veterans don't pan out in the near future. Best case scenario, there's a chance Pregnon beats out the competition and Houston ends up with their left guard of the future.

Pregnon has been a popular mock option for the Texans, and he's projected to land firmly in the second round. With Houston having two picks in that round, don't be surprised if Pregnon finds himself sporting a Battle Red jersey before the end of the night.