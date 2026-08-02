Houston Texans rookie safety/nickel cornerback Kamari Ramsey made a highlight play for himself during team drills yesterday at training camp.

Facing quarterback Davis Mills and the second-team offense, Ramsey intercepted Mills and took the reception a few yards before being declared down by present officials. Even though it didn't go for a pick-six, Ramsey officially stamped his presence on the day as yet another contributor to an already stingy secondary full of playmakers. If Ramsey were to thrive after a flashpoint moment like this, it would be another notch in the belt for general manager Nick Caserio who, since 2022, has built a reputation for himself as having a keen eye for high-quality defensive backs from various corners of the collegiate landscape.

Being selected in the fifth round out of USC as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention from 2024-2025, Ramsey arrived in Houston with the opportunity to take the next step in his athletic career as a versatile defensive back in the middle of what was the best defense in the NFL last season. With him already showing flashes of game-flipping ability early on in the training camp process, the needle could be pointing upwards on what Ramsey could provide if given more opportunities in defensive coordinator Matt Burke's scheme.

Kamari Ramsey could give the Houston Texans' defense another effective weapon in the secondary

As a safety who can also make appearances as a nickel cornerback in specific defensive packages, Ramsey is very similar to Jalen Pitre in how he could be deployed around the formation. Bringing physicality, anticipation and competitiveness at the catch-point, Ramsey could be weaponized in the short-to-intermediate areas of the football field in efforts to limit the effectiveness of opposing pass-catchers after the reception. Or, Ramsey could cause havoc as a pseudo-linebacker -- also like Pitre -- by crashing to the line of scrimmage and helping to plug holes in the rush defense when called upon.

Raw interception numbers wouldn't be the largest priority for Ramsey early on, as the emphasis would most likely be on utilizing his versatility across multiple defensive back roles to best match any scenario that another team's offensive coordinator may dial up against Houston's defense.

Not to get too far ahead of the story, Ramsey of course has some pretty stiff competition for potential consistent playing time to deal with before this projection becomes any level of a reality.

Kamari Ramsey has stiff competition from other Houston Texans defensive backs for playing time

Along with Pitre already being the cemented starter at that position, Ramsey also shares a position with second-year players Alijah Huzzie and Jaylen Reed, as well as veteran defender M.J. Stewart, who's been recovering from his torn quadriceps that was sustained last season in week 10's 36-29 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, if Ramsey can continue to build on moments like the one yesterday, then he might position himself very nicely to get more quality reps as time goes on. Thus, the rest of training camp -- along with the entirety of the preseason -- is vital for what the immediate future of Ramsey will be in Houston.