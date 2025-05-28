Joe Mixon sidelined with foot injury as Texans open OTAs

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon was among seven players listed as non-participants on the first day of organized team activities (OTAs) Tuesday, sidelined by a foot injury of undisclosed severity.

Mixon, who was acquired from the Cincinnati Bengals prior to the 2024 season, was recently seen in a walking boot, according to Texans insider Aaron Wilson. While the injury is not expected to be serious, Mixon’s absence from the initial offseason sessions comes as the Texans begin preparations for the 2025 campaign.

Joining Mixon on the day one inactives list were linebacker Christian Harris, wide receiver Justin Watson, tight ends Dalton Schultz and Brevin Jordan, running back Dameon Pierce, and edge rusher Danielle Hunter. The Texans have not provided a specific timetable for Mixon’s return.

Mixon, 28, emerged as Houston’s lead rusher last season, appearing in 14 games and recording 245 carries for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns. His performance was instrumental in the Texans’ postseason run, which included a divisional round appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With both Mixon and Pierce sidelined, Houston’s running back depth is temporarily thin for OTAs. Veterans Dare Ogunbowale and rookie Woody Marks are expected to take the bulk of first-team reps during Mixon’s absence. Despite the current shortage, the Texans remain optimistic that their backfield will be fully healthy by the start of the regular season in September.

The Texans continue offseason preparations with the expectation that Mixon will be ready for the season opener, barring any setbacks in his recovery.