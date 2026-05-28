Jalen Pitre's emphatic statement on Texans' secondary sends loud message to the NFL

Last year, the Houston Texans fielded the best overall defense in franchise history. It was the first time the organization ever finished top-2 in both scoring and total defense, and it was generated by a combination of their ferocious defensive front and a lockdown secondary.

The secondary is particular was one of the nastiest tone-setting units in the NFL, finishing as the sixth-overall group in the league. Their other performance stats help paint an even larger picture of their dominance through 18 weeks:

183.5 yards allowed (sixth-best)

6.5 YPR average (seventh-best)

59.3% completion percentage allowed (third-best)

20 touchdowns allowed (tied for seventh-best)

19 interceptions (tied for third-best)

76.2 passer rating allowed (third-best)

In various categories, their main competition for "best in the league" featured secondaries belonging to teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and the AFC #1 seeded Denver Broncos.

However, safety, nickel cornerback Jalen Pitre gave an emphatic statement that shows a belief that the conversation should already be done. According to Pitre, Houston should already be declared the strongest in the league heading into the 2026 season.

Jalen Pitre declares Texans as having the "best secondary" in the NFL

"I definitely feel like we're the best secondary," Pitre boldly expressed to the media after the Texans' OTA practice session today. KPRC 2 Texans Insider Aaron Wilson captured more of Pitre's confidence when he quoted him with,

"We're going to make plays on Sunday. Everybody is doing something. I could go down the line. No matter who's in, everybody wants to be the best in that room. That pushes everyone forward. We're not satisfied. That's what makes us the best."

Houston's star-studded personnel and elite comradery/culture can't be understated in why they should be considered the best. For starters, they feature a collection of some of the most accomplished players at their respective positions in the league. It includes:

CB Derek Stingley Jr: 2x First-Team All-Pro, currently making $30 million APY

CB Kamari Lassiter: 1x Pro Bowler

S Jalen Pitre: currently making $13 million APY, one of the nest nickels in the NFL

S Calen Bullock:1x Pro Bowler

S Reed Blankenship: Super Bowl Champion

This doesn't even include several of their high-potential depth players like Jaylen Reed, Jaylin Smith and 2026 fifth-rounder Kamari Ramsey. Then, you have to include the human element of these men genuinely liking one another and hoping for one another's increased success.

Texans secondary is an actual family on and off the field

Every other picture, video, social media post and report illustrates the ever deepening bond that's developing throughout Houston's defensive backs room.

Brotherly affection is the standard. It's upheld off the field and bears fruit on the field. The last time is wasn't being practiced, former secondary-mate C.J. Gardner Johnson was shown the exit door after only three regular season games into last season.

With that in mind, don't be surpised if the group grows to be even tighter throughout the course of the offseason and into their upcoming campaign. Assuming health, Houston has the potential to have an even hungrier and prolific collection of studs in 2026.

The NFL was already in trouble. But if you ask Pitre and his teammates, things are about to get a whole lot worse.