Houston Texans could part ways with another Pro Bowler

The Houston Texans offensive line, already a concern heading into the offseason, faces renewed questions following the team’s decision to trade five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil.

To address the void, Houston added several veteran linemen and selected Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the NFL Draft. Among the most notable acquisitions is Trent Brown, a 2019 Pro Bowler with the Las Vegas Raiders who has built a reputation as a reliable tackle when healthy during his decade-long NFL career.

Despite Brown’s pedigree, his role with the Texans remains uncertain. Richard Louis of House of Houston suggested Brown may struggle to secure a roster spot, citing his recent injury history and the team’s offseason moves.

“Just last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Brown suffered a patellar tendon tear in his right knee in Week 3,” Louis wrote. “He has been rehabbing tirelessly over the past few months to get back on the field for the 2025 season, but with all the movement Houston made up front, the dire need for Brown isn't there. ... The battle along the offensive line will be something to watch this summer, but there's a chance that Brown doesn't make it through the month.”

Brown, 32, has played just one full season since 2020 and appeared in only 45 games over the past five years, raising questions about his durability and reliability.

The Texans are expected to start Cam Robinson at left tackle, with Ersery or fellow newcomer Blake Fisher competing for the opposite spot. The competition along the offensive line will be a key storyline as the team prepares for training camp.

Houston’s efforts to stabilize the offensive line come as the franchise looks to remain competitive in the AFC South and protect franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud.