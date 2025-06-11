Houston Texans C.J. Stroud offers first thoughts on Nick Chubb

The Houston Texans have added a major piece to their offense, signing former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to a one-year, $5 million contract earlier this week.

Chubb, who spent the past eight seasons as a cornerstone of the Browns’ backfield, joins a Texans team looking to build on last year’s progress. The four-time Pro Bowler is expected to form a dynamic tandem with Joe Mixon, giving Houston a formidable one-two punch at running back heading into the 2025 season.

Chubb participated in drills Tuesday during the Texans’ minicamp at NRG Stadium, drawing attention from teammates and coaches alike.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, entering his third season with Houston, expressed excitement about the new addition.

“He’s a great player. I met him today for the first time,” Stroud said during day two of minicamp. “I told him I’ve been respecting his game since he was in college, think he was a great back, and I think he could do some great things for us. I actually didn’t recognize him when I walked in. He’s very quiet. I kind of got nervous, because he’s been a baller since I was a kid, but I’m very excited to have him.”

While Chubb is not known for his receiving skills, his prowess as a rusher and his reliability in pass protection are expected to provide valuable support for Stroud and the Texans’ offense. The addition of Chubb alongside Mixon could transform Houston’s ground game, potentially leading to improved results after an up-and-down offensive campaign last season.

If the Texans’ revamped backfield can find early success, it may set the tone for a more balanced and explosive offense in 2025.