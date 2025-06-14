The New Orleans Saints have signed veteran running back Cam Akers to a one-year contract following a minicamp tryout, adding experience and depth to their backfield ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Akers, 25, joins the Saints after splitting the 2024 season between the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in five games for Houston, starting two, before being traded midseason to Minnesota. Across both teams last year, Akers totaled 444 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 104 carries, along with 68 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 14 catches.

A former second-round pick out of Florida State, Akers began his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. He enjoyed his best season in 2022, rushing for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. Akers was also a key contributor during the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI run, starting all three postseason games and amassing 172 rushing yards and 76 receiving yards.

With the Saints, Akers is expected to compete for a backup role behind five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara. The running back room also features veterans Kendre Miller and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, as well as rookie Devin Neal, creating a crowded and competitive group heading into training camp next month.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore praised Akers’ experience and versatility, saying, “He’s done a lot throughout this league. As you go through this, you’re always trying to evaluate as many players as you possibly can. So we felt like it was a great opportunity, and we are fired up that he was wanting to come out here”.

Akers has appeared in 53 career games, recording 2,025 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 388 receiving yards and four receiving scores. He will look to carve out a role in New Orleans as the Saints prepare for a pivotal 2025 campaign.