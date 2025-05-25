Former Florida star is quietly on the Texans' chopping block

Former Florida standout Dameon Pierce, once seen as the Houston Texans’ future at running back, is now facing an uncertain future with the team as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.



Pierce burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022, amassing over 1,100 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns, but his role has diminished sharply since then. The Texans have added veteran backs Devin Singletary and Joe Mixon in consecutive offseasons, pushing Pierce down the depth chart and limiting his offensive snaps to just 111 in 2024, with most of his 293 rushing yards coming in a single game when starters were rested.



Texans coach DeMeco Ryans recently acknowledged the need to improve opportunities for Pierce but emphasized the importance of better blocking up front. “We just have to give him more opportunities,” Ryans said, “but we have to block it better so he does have the opportunities to make some plays in the running game”.



Despite the challenges, Ryans expressed optimism about Pierce’s potential, stating after a recent game, “Happy for Dameon. He’s just made the most out of his opportunity”. Still, the Texans’ decision to sit Pierce in the preseason finale hinted at a possible trade or release, as the team looks to free cap space and explore other running back options.



Pierce himself remains focused on his role and impact beyond just on-field stats. “It’s more than that when it comes to an owner looking at this guy like, ‘How did this guy impact our organization? How did this guy impact our locker room?’ The play on the field is obvious,” Pierce said about the running back market and his value to the team.



With the Texans expected to target running backs in the upcoming draft and the front office seeking roster flexibility, Pierce is widely viewed as a candidate to be cut or traded before the season begins.



Moving on would save Houston $1.1 million and open a spot for a more consistent contributor. Unless Pierce delivers a dramatic turnaround in training camp, his time in Houston could be nearing its end.