Firings and Hirings shake up Houston Texans coaching staff

As the Houston Texans remain in wait and see mode with defensive coordinator Matt Burke, quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso, all of whom have interviewed for positions around the National Football League, the franchise already knows for certain that at minimum, four new coaches will need to be hired before the start of the 2026 season.

In addition to former assistant offensive line coach Zach Yenser, who will be reuniting with former Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik as he becomes the offensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins, three more Texans assistants won't be coming back either.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Jake Moreland (tight ends coach), Mike Snyder (offensive assistant) and Ben Bolling (assistant linebackers coach) are on their way out. While Snyder and Bolling both won't have their contracts renewed for the 2026 season, Moreland was fired after three seasons with the team.

Without having been in the building, it's difficult to judge any of these moves, though from an outsiders perspective, the departures of Moreland and Bolling do seem at least a little curious. Under Moreland this season, tight end Dalton Schultz put forth arguably the best season of his career, finishing the 2025 campaign with a career-high 82 receptions for 777 yards and 3 scores.

On the defensive side of the ball, although it's the edge rushers and the secondary that gets the majority of the headlines, we shouldn't overlook the fact that linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o were absolutely rock solid, with Al-Shaair earning a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts last season.