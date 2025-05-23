ESPN paints damning picture of Texans' chaotic offensive line situation

The Houston Texans desperately need their offensive line to get better in 2025 if they want C.J. Stroud to truly take the next step in his quarterback journey. Stroud was sacked 52 times during his sophomore season in the NFL and was taken to the ground eight times alone in the divisional round loss to Kansas City.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN discussed the offensive line situation during his recent write-up, noting that if the Texans were to have a superlative, it'd be "Most likely to apologize with a flurry of gifts". Barnwell explained the offseason moves that Nick Caserio made on the unit, explaining that "Ultimately, it will be the young players who make and break the Texans."

Barnwell's not wrong here. He pointed out how the Texans have spent second-round picks on Juice Scruggs, Blake Fisher, and Aireontae Ersery in the past three drafts and all are expected to be starters on the o-line. He also noted that the Texans have "nine plausible starters for five spots."

It might seem like a good problem but not necessarily. As Barnwell discussed, finding the right combination of five starters is pivotal to not just Stroud's future in the league but the Texans' as well.

"The Texans can't afford to have Stroud go through another 2024 in what probably will be his final season on a rookie deal before he receives a massive extension in 2026."

It's hard to argue against what Barnwell is saying here. The Texans have a lot to figure out when it comes to their offensive line and they're really hoping that all of the young players they're going to lean on heavily work out.

That being said, if the youngsters do pan out and become reliable starters, Stroud will be in good hands moving forward. He'll be better protected, meaning the Texans will fully know what he's capable of and know if they want to invest in him with a long-term extension.

One thing is for sure and that's the Texans cannot allow Stroud to be dropped 52 times again. The guys they brought in need to deliver or else Stroud's going to be in a difficult situation for the foreseeable future. Giving him a reliable offensive line could be the difference between a long career in Houston or moving on from him in disappointing fashion.