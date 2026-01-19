Throughout the entire 2025 season, there was one consistent message we heard on repeat from everyone inside of the Houston Texans organization. Really, it's a mantra that has been in place since 2023, when head coach DeMeco Ryans arrived, taking over a franchise at its all-time low point, but this year especially, we heard about it more than ever.

SWARM

Although the acronym doesn't totally make sense -- Special Work Ethic and Relentless Mindset -- the Houston Texans did come to embody the term 'Swarm' throughout the 2025 season. Whether it be the way edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter were constantly in relentless pursuit quarterback, or how linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o ran like heat-seeking missiles toward ball carriers, or how defensive backs Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock closed in on receivers or 50/50 balls, or how even in spells of ineptitude or injury, the offense continued to work toward competency while embracing a next man up mentality, it's a concept that has been embedded into the fabric of this organization.

But Houston's commitment to SWARM was never more apparent than after their season-ending loss to the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs. In a game that will be remembered for CJ Stroud's very public and completely catastrophic meltdown, what may end up being the defining moment for this franchise is how the team rallied behind their quarterback in the moments following the defeat.

Stroud was understandably disappointed with his own performance against the Patriots. The third-year quarterback completed under 50% of his passes, threw four interceptions, and had about six more passes that easily could've been picked off. This poor performance came just six days after Stroud nearly cost Houston the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round with five fumbles -- two of which were recovered by the Steelers defense -- and one interception.

In that game though, the Texans used a huge 4th quarter to depart the Steel City with a 30-6 win, their first ever postseason win on the road. On Sunday afternoon, despite an excellent performance from one of the league's best defenses, the Texans didn't have enough, in large part because Stroud and the Texans offense had no answers.

“I just feel like I let people down, and I'm not happy with that,” Stroud said after the game, per Mike Jones of The Athletic. “It hurts, and I'm not naïve to it. I didn't play my best this year, but I'm going to respond. I'm going to keep my chest up, my chin up high, and I'm going to just keep battling forward.”

If Stroud believes he let people in the Texans locker room down, it's not because they've voiced such a sentiment in the hours since this season-ending loss. In fact, to a man, the Texans have relentlessly swarmed to Stroud's defense.

“I told him, ‘Keep your head up. I love you, like, I’ve got your back,’” head coach Ryans shared. “And that’s what I told him at halftime: ‘This whole team has your back. We’re in this thing together, from Day 1.’ It doesn’t change for me, like we have a really special group, a tight-knit group, and when things don’t go your way, you have bad performances, it’s not a time to point fingers or say it’s all one person."

Will Anderson Jr., who had only the fourth 3 sack, 2 forced fumble performance in postseason history, went even further, not only indicating that the Texans will have his back, but that he believes Stroud is the best quarterback in the NFL.

“It’s so much bigger than football. It’s so much bigger than football. It’s so much bigger than what everybody has to say, especially for CJ. He’s big on his faith, he knows who he does it for. He knows who he is, and he’s God’s, man. God’s hand is upon him," Anderson said post game. "He’s going to be good. We’re rallying behind him. I told him, ‘Man, I still think you’re the best quarterback in this league, hands down. It’s nobody better than you.’ And we’re behind him. We’re rallying behind him, man.”

Stroud told reporters that these words of support, particularly from his head coach, meant a lot to him, in part because it echoes what Ryans told him way back in April 2023, when the Texans used the 2nd overall pick in the NFL Draft on the Ohio State standout.

“It reminded me of when I was about to get drafted, I was 20 years old, a little wet behind the ears, and he told me if I came to this team, he’d always have my back," Stroud explained. "So, I was appreciative of that support (tonight), which will help me get to the other side of this. … We’ll go back and look at the film. … This year, we didn’t put enough points on the scoreboard. Our defense got stops all year, turnovers, put us in great position and I didn’t put us in position to get the wins by scoring points. I take full responsibility as the leader of the offense.”

Stroud's saying all the right things, which is exactly what you'd hope after a game in which he made all the wrong throws. But as long as this Texans team continues to swarm in his direction to offer him support, there's a chance that all of this works out.