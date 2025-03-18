Elijah Moore to the Texans makes too much sense not to happen

Rewind to a year ago -- The Houston Texans looked to be cooking up something special on offense. Not only had C.J. Stroud been coming off a rookie season for the ages but the Texans ensured that he'd have the proper weapons to help the Texans go on a run in the 2024 season.

Houston traded for Stefon Diggs, which added him to an already-stout wide receiver room of Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Now, unfortunately, the Texans are in a different situation at the receiver spot. Out of those three players, only Collins is rostered and healthy for the 2025 season. Diggs hasn't signed anywhere yet but it doesn't feel as though he's coming back and Dell is likely going to miss the majority of the season due to his ACL injury.

With that said, the Texans traded for Christian Kirk, which is a solid addition on offense. They could continue to build on that by signing Elijah Moore, who is still waiting for an NFL team to bring him in for this year. That's the move that Mo Moton of Bleacher Report recommended for the Texans and it makes perfect sense when you think about it.

"Even though the Houston Texans are rebuilding their offensive line, Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud will remain under center as the offensive centerpiece. The Texans haven't re-signed Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell could miss the 2025 campaign as he recovers from a torn ACL, MCL and LCL and a dislocated knee.

In Houston, Moore would be the No. 2 receiver behind Nico Collins as the team tries to strengthen Stroud's supporting cast."

Texans signing Elijah Moore would make a lot of sense

If the Texans went through with this deal, they'd have a wide receiver room of Collins, Kirk, and Moore, which is nothing to scoff at. While it's not quite on the same threat level as Collins, Dell, and Diggs, those days are over and it's time for the team to build for the present day teams.

Moore has proven to be a solid talent during his four years in the league but, unfortunately for him, he's had less-than-stellar quarterbacks throwing to him. That wouldn't be the case for him in H-Town, as Stroud would instantly become the top signal-caller that Moore has had in his NFL career.

There is a knock on Moore, however, and it could be why he remains unsigned. He was a bit of a drama king during his time with the Jets, demanding a trade when the team was actually putting together a winning record in 2022. That being said, Moore did not feel that he was being utilized properly, which sounds exactly like what the complaints were about Diggs when he was traded ho Houston.

The fact of the matter is Texans could still use help at wide receiver and Moore could provide just that. Houston needs to go all-in and make this signing a reality.