Draft expert tells Texans fans exactly what to expect from Kayden McDonald

The Houston Texans just committed highway robbery in Pittsburgh, adding another victory there after their playoff win against the Steelers earlier this year.

The Texans traded up to take Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald with the 36th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and there are a number of reasons to absolutely love this move. McDonald's production at Ohio State was 1st-round worthy, but there is one skill he brings to the table that will immediately be a game-changer for DeMeco Ryans's defense: He's elite against the run.

Not that the Texans were bad at defending the run this past season (4th in total rushing yards allowed, 7th in yards per carry against), but getting a player like McDonald will give them even sharper teeth on the interior defensive line.

Draft expert gives Houston Texans fans reason for high expectations with Kayden McDonald pick

FanSided's Marcus Mosher had nothing but glowing scouting notes on McDonald heading into the draft process. Here's what he had to say:

"McDonald is one of the best nose-tackle prospects to enter the NFL Draft in years. He is a dominant run defender with 29 run stops during the 2025 season. Not only does he hold up at the point of attack, but he makes plays in the backfield all game long. The lack of pass-rush juice will cause him to fall, but he is as clean as it gets as a run defender."



- Marcus Mosher, FanSided

And perhaps the lack of pass-rush juice did cause McDonald to fall out of the 1st round, but the Texans weren't about to let the Giants snipe him right in front of them after their Dexter Lawrence trade. Houston knows that McDonald has plenty of upside in the pass rush department, and brings an immediate boost against the run.

Pro Football Focus had McDonald ranked as the best-graded run defender in all of college football last season with 30 run stops and 16 tackles for either a loss or no gain.

This guy is a stud when it comes to his ability to anchor in the middle of a defense, and having his presence and playmaking ability on the inside will even open up opportunities for the pass rushers on the outside to get more one-on-one looks.

This is another grand slam pick by Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans, who are sticking to the pre-draft script and emphasizing the trenches in a big way.