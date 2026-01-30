Don't come at Tank Dell with all of your CJ Stroud slander

It's been nearly two weeks since the Houston Texans were bounced out of the NFL Playoffs by the New England Patriots, and the chatter in H-Town remains focused on CJ Stroud. Stroud's viability as Houston's franchise quarterback has come into question following two disastrous postseason outings, which were the metaphorical cherry on top of the sundae that has been two disappointing regular seasons in the aftermath of a transcendent Rookie of the Year campaign in 2023.

Not only is a topic like this one like catnip for media outlets looking for juicy topics -- and yes, I include Toro Times in that contingent -- but it's one that the Texans need to think long and hard about considering the financial commitment that the franchise is going to have to make in order to hang onto Stroud beyond the 2027 season.

Thus far, everyone within the Texans organization has done nothing but voice support for Stroud, parroting some version of the same refrain... 'CJ is our quarterback.' Though, with that said, it's worth mentioning that when general manager Nick Caserio was asked point blank about a lucrative contract extension for Stroud, he dodged the question each time like it was a wrench -- or a dodgeball -- being thrown at him.

But you know what isn't going to dodge a wrench -- or a dodgeball -- coming it's way? A Tank. And no, I don't mean a military tank, though I assume that a military tank would hold up just fine against either a wrench or a dodgeball.

No, I mean a Tank Dell.

"People could say what they want about 7. They sitting on the couch, and just typing on the computer, or typing on their phones," Dell said of Stroud this week. "Everybody knows who 7 is, especially in the facility. We know who he is. When I get, when we get back out there with him, it's gonna be special. So we could let them say what they want about him."

Tank Dell's unwavering allegiance to CJ Stroud is both admirable and understandable. It's been well-documented that since being brought into the Houston Texans organization during the 2023 NFL Draft, Dell and Stroud have become best friends, and when Dell suffered his second season-ending injury in a row near the end of the 2024 season, Stroud was seen on the Texans sideline in tears, heartbroken for his friend and teammate.

But now, as Dell nears his return to the field, CJ Stroud can't help but smile.

“Tank is a brother of mine, somebody who’s like blood to me,” Stroud said. “To see what he’s gone through the last two years has been heartbreaking and he’s been through a lot. But I know he’s grown a lot as a person and as a young man, especially as a man of God. So, I’m proud of him. The smile he continues to have on his face is contagious."

Although their off the field friendship is clearly much stronger, what Stroud and Dell have done on the field is pretty darn impressive too, and for Stroud, the numbers don't lie... the game seems to come a little easier when Tank Dell is on the field.