DeMeco Ryans can now reunite with a perfect 49ers castoff hiding in plain sight

Everybody loves a comeback story, and that's exactly what a former DeMeco Ryans student is hoping to see happen in the near future.

Could the Houston Texans reunite Ryans with a player he once coached back with the San Francisco 49ers?

At the very least, this is a phone call the Texans need to make.

DeMeco Ryans and the Texans need to take a risk on Drake Jackson

The 49ers just announced they are releasing 2022 second-round pick Drake Jackson due to a failed physical.

Now, at first, that sounds like a pretty damning report. But, there is hope buried in the initial headline here from Adam Schefter.

Apparently, Jackson is still expected to be ready for the 2025 season. Not only that, but he shoudl wind up being cleared before the start of training camp.

That seems pretty surprising to see the Niners release him, then, if he was supposed to be ready for camp. Sure, the team has moved in another direction and also recently drafted Mykel Williams. But, the thought that Jackson might still be a rotational pass rusher had to be in the back of their minds, right?

Now, the Texans could add to their defense with a calculated risk. Signing Jackson might seem scary due to the knee injury he's recovering from. But, if he's healthy, Jackson could pay off in a big way.

Houston wants to continue establishing themselves as a defensive-minded team behind Ryans, despite the notoriety CJ Stroud has received since entering the league. After all, Ryans understands that to win in this league, you have to play strong defense. There is no other option.

As a rookie underneath Ryans in San Francisco, Jackson appeared in 15 games and ended with 3.0 sacks along with an interception while playing just 33 percent of defensive snaps.

There is a whole lot of untapped potential, there, and taking a shot on a player who only recently turned 24 seems like a no-brainer.

Will Nick Caserio pick up the phone?