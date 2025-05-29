Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has been enshrined in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class, honoring his standout performance as a linebacker at Alabama and his lasting impact on the storied bowl game.

Ryans’ final college appearance came in the 2006 Cotton Bowl, where he led the Crimson Tide to a 13-10 victory over Texas Tech. Facing the nation’s top-ranked passing offense, Ryans delivered 1.5 sacks and seven tackles, earning the Felix R. McKnight Outstanding Defensive Player of the Game award2. He was also named the game’s co-MVP alongside quarterback Brodie Croyle.

“It is truly a blessing,” Ryans said of his induction. “This is a special moment for me. You think back in college, my last college game, trying to play the game the right way. You never are thinking about the Hall of Fame and what it will lead to later down the road, but to just play with passion, play with energy and just doing what I was supposed to do and doing it the right way has led me to this moment. It’s just truly a surreal moment.”

Ryans joins a distinguished 2025 Hall of Fame class that includes Auburn legend and Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson, Notre Dame’s Jerome Bettis, Texas linebacker Randy Braband, Ole Miss coach David Cutcliffe, Nebraska running back Tony Davis, Cotton Bowl Athletic Association chief ambassador Fin Ewing III, and CBAA historian Charlie Fiss. Notably, both Ryans and Jackson hail from Bessemer, Alabama.

“Really thankful to the Cotton Bowl Committee for even thinking of me, to put me into this class and to do it with such great guys,” Ryans said. “They have my hometown guy here in Bo Jackson. I watched Jerome Bettis. It’s such a special class and I’m thankful to be a part of it.”

After his collegiate career, Ryans was selected by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He went on to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and enjoyed a 10-year playing career before moving into coaching, where he now leads the Texans.

The 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place May 23 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.